Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen boys charged following police pursuit of stolen car

Emma Clarke
by
3rd May 2018 6:45 AM

POLICE have arrested two teenage boys after they allegedly fled from police in a stolen car at Collingwood Park on Wednesday.

At about 2pm, police tracking the vehicle with Polair used try spikes on the Ipswich Motorway at Riverview.

Polair continued to monitor the vehicle to Namatjira Drive at Collingwood Park, where police tried to stop the vehicle.

The two occupants got out of he car in Duncan St and fled the scene on foot however were taken into custody a short time later.

A 16-year-old Riverview boy is charged with one count each of burglary and commit indictable offence and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

A 14-year-old Brassall boy is charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and wilful damage.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Councillors in crisis talks, will call on mayor to resign

    premium_icon Councillors in crisis talks, will call on mayor to resign

    Breaking Several councillors will call on embattled Mayor Andrew Antoniolli to stand down while he fights charges of fraud.

    • 3rd May 2018 8:39 AM
    SEQ takes 18 of State’s top 20 car theft hot spots

    SEQ takes 18 of State’s top 20 car theft hot spots

    News Drivers warned to be vigilant about car security

    Number's up for dodgy registration plates

    premium_icon Number's up for dodgy registration plates

    Crime No escape from eagle-eyed police

    Local Partners