Teen boys charged following police pursuit of stolen car

POLICE have arrested two teenage boys after they allegedly fled from police in a stolen car at Collingwood Park on Wednesday.

At about 2pm, police tracking the vehicle with Polair used try spikes on the Ipswich Motorway at Riverview.

Polair continued to monitor the vehicle to Namatjira Drive at Collingwood Park, where police tried to stop the vehicle.

The two occupants got out of he car in Duncan St and fled the scene on foot however were taken into custody a short time later.

A 16-year-old Riverview boy is charged with one count each of burglary and commit indictable offence and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

A 14-year-old Brassall boy is charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and wilful damage.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.