Crime

Boy sexually assaulted in front yard

by Angelo Risso
4th Oct 2018 5:57 AM
A 13-year-old boy has allegedly been sexually assaulted in his Sydney front yard, with a man arrested and charged.

The alleged incident occurred at the boy's home last Friday, having reportedly met the man online earlier that day. The 40-year-old man allegedly approached the teen in the front yard, pushed him to the ground and sexually assaulted him.

A short time later, police say the boy's mother came to his aid, with the man running to his vehicle and driving away.

Police duly searched a Kellyville Ridge property on Sunday, arresting the man and charging with him sexual intercourse without consent. He will next appear at Penrith Local Court today.

