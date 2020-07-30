Teen boy ‘repeatedly punches’ girl for dropping remote

A 14-year-old boy pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore Children's Court on Thursday.

A 14-year-old boy pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore Children's Court on Thursday.

A teenager who committed a series of attacks in a resident care home, including holding a butter knife to a worker's throat and punching a 13-year-old girl, has shown promising signs in changing his ways.

The boy, 14, pleaded guilty to multiple charges in the Maroochydore Children's Court on Thursday, including assault occasioning bodily harm and robbery.

Crown prosecutor Alex Stark told the court the boy had been staying at a Landsborough resident care home as directed by child safety.

The court heard in April last year, the boy had threatened two staff members to get the keys for the office so he could retrieve his laptop.

He was unsuccessful.

A third time, the boy was successful in getting the keys from a staff member after he held a butter knife to his throat.

Mr Stark said there was a common theme in that the boy turned to violence when he didn't get what he wanted.

"In June 2019, the complainant was a 13-year-old girl who was another child resident in the care facility," he said.

"It evolved from her dropping the television remote control which infuriated the defendant.

"He threw punches at her repeatedly."

Mr Stark told the court the boy punched the same girl again on September 16, 2019 after she intervened into an argument with the boy and a carer.

The court heard the boy had also been charged with two common assaults of care workers and assaulting a watch house keeper after he was taken into custody in January this year.

The boy's lawyer Mark Dixon said a short term of probation would be suitable, considering the boy's young age.

"He has indicated to me he really doesn't enjoy hurting people and doesn't want to continue doing that," he said.

Mr Dixon told the court the boy had been seeing a psychologist.

Judge Glen Cash asked the boy whether he was benefiting from seeing the psychologist to which he replied "he's a nice guy".

Mr Cash asked if there was anything else he wanted to say.

"Like what? Did you have any ideas?" he replied.

The boy told the court he was trying to change his behaviours to stop hurting people when he got angry.

"I do have a few strategies to help me now," he said.

"When I get agitated and I'm near grass, I'll grab grass and fiddle with it."

Mr Cash said the "series of attacks" occurred when the boy had not been given what he asked for.

"Instead of just accepting the rules, you turned to serious conduct such as holding a butter knife against a person's neck or punching someone," he said.

Mr Cash said the last six months had shown promising signs for the boy.

"You have had a very difficult childhood which has in doubt affected you in the person you are right now," he said.

"There are positive signs of you starting to grow beyond that."

He sentenced the boy to probation for six months.