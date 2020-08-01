Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Teen boy in serious condition after motorbike ‘collision’

Lachlan Mcivor
1st Aug 2020 8:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO teenagers were taken to hospital after a late night crash between two motorbikes in the Lockyer Valley with one with left in a serious condition.

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, attended the scene on Hannant Road and Stephenson Crescent in Kensington Grove at about 1.30am.

A boy in his early teens was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital in a serious condition with a head injury.

A second boy, also in his early teens, was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a lower limb injury.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said as the boys were driving along the road on the two bikes, one lost their cap.

"One of the boys has gone back to grab the cap and the two vehicles have collided," he said.

"It caused some significant injuries.

"As for yet there are no charges for the boys."

More Stories

crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Iconic Ipswich company sells after 50 years

        premium_icon Iconic Ipswich company sells after 50 years

        News Making, packaging and towing ice around Ipswich is how this man started his career. Here’s the secret to his success.

        What its like to live with dyslexia

        premium_icon What its like to live with dyslexia

        News An Ipswich man is on a mission to spread awareness about the strengths of living...

        FINAL VOTE: Ipswich's Cutest Bub 2020

        premium_icon FINAL VOTE: Ipswich's Cutest Bub 2020

        Parenting It's time to gather your final votes for Ipswich's Cutest Bub

        Here’s your Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

        premium_icon Here’s your Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

        News It has been a week of community anger as the movements of two women from Melbourne...