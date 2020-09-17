Teen boy charged after allegedly stabbing 14-year-old

Police are searching for a man who they believe witnessed a teenage boy being stabbed by another teenager.

Police are searching for a man who they believe witnessed a teenage boy being stabbed by another teenager.

POLICE are searching for a man who witnessed a teenage boy being stabbed in the arm by another teenager.

At 4.30pm on Tuesday, a 14-year-old was exercising with a group of friends at the Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve on Willow Rd.

A 16-year-old boy, who was known to the group, approached them.

A confrontation occurred and the 14-year-old was allegedly stabbed in his bicep, suffering a minor laceration.

LOCAL NEWS: Sewerage pump station planned near new school

The 16-year-old has been charged with acts intending to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear in the Children’s Court.

Police believe a man witnessed the incident and applied first aid to the injured boy and wish to speak to him.

He was wearing a high vis shirt and is understood to have left the scene in a silver sedan.

The man and anyone with relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

Contact Policelink and provide information using the online suspicious activity form here.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers here.