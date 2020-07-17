Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Teen bitten on face by dog in Bowen

Laura Thomas
16th Jul 2020 5:44 PM | Updated: 17th Jul 2020 5:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been taken to Bowen Hospital after they were bitten on the face by a dog. 

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said a crew was called to a Bowen property about 5.10pm. 

Paramedics transported the 18-year-old to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Services said police were still on scene but could be waiting for council representatives to arrive. 

He said it did not look like there was any criminal behaviour involved.  

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
bowen dog attack
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First CT machine will be a game changer for rural town

        premium_icon First CT machine will be a game changer for rural town

        Health The owner of the radiology practice said local residents and doctors have been calling for it for a long time.

        • 17th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Ipswich footy is finally back - with help from new clubs

        premium_icon Ipswich footy is finally back - with help from new clubs

        Rugby League The Ipswich A-Grade competition that was earlier cancelled is back on again with...

        Mayor demands close consultation about incinerator

        premium_icon Mayor demands close consultation about incinerator

        Council News Here’s where you can make your voice heard.

        ‘She takes what she wants’: Pregnant mum behind bars

        premium_icon ‘She takes what she wants’: Pregnant mum behind bars

        News A magistrate has jailed a pregnant woman with a shocking history of stealing