Teen arsonist released from jail over Booval fire

A TEENAGE arsonist who torched a vacant Booval house after first stealing petrol from a car to do the deed, is to be released from custody.

Jacob Francis Ainslie, now20, is soon to become a dad and he was just 18 when he set fire to the house on May 9, 2016.

He was convicted of arson by Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC after pleading guilty at Ipswich District Court in February to wilfully setting fire to the Booval house; entering premises with intent; wilfully damaging a Commodore sedan (its fuel cap); and stealing (petrol).

Ainslie's sentence was adjourned to allow time for a pre-sentence report that included a psychiatric assessment.

Crown prosecutor Ben Jackson said the house was empty and been uninsured.

It was destroyed in the fire and cost its owner ten's of thousands of dollars to clear the debris.

Mr Jackson said the Crown alleged two people went to the property that night but there was no direct evidence as to who entered the house.

Investigations revealed after the fire Ainslie used search terms 'Booval arson' and 'house fire Booval' on media sites.

It was noted Ainslie had spent three separate stints in jail (91 days) for offences done around the same time including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and when remanded in custody after his plea to the arson.

The presentence report said Ainslie had been diagnosed at age 15 with ADHD, with restlessness and a poor ability to concentrate, and impulsivity.

Defence barrister David Jones sought a three year term but with immediate parole release, sighting the time he'd already spent.

Mr Jones noted in the report it was said that any risks of reoffending were decreasing.

And Ainslie's girlfriend was pregnant, the baby due in June.

Judge Horneman-Wren acknowledged his level of co-operation and that Ainslie had spent around 5 ½ months in custody, of which three months related to this matter.

He found that by returning him to jail for a short time would likely expose him to further (negative) experiences that could have detrimental consequences.

He said a sentence of three years jail to serve 5 ½ months was sufficient.

Judge Horneman-Wren took into account the three separate times he spent in custody. Ainslie received lesser penalties for the other offences.