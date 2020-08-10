Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have arrested a teenager they allege drove dangerously across the Sunshine Coast while evading police.
Police have arrested a teenager they allege drove dangerously across the Sunshine Coast while evading police.
Crime

Teen arrested over alleged dangerous driving spree

Amber Hooker
Matty Holdsworth
and
10th Aug 2020 11:42 AM | Updated: 2:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teenager is alleged to have evaded police for hours, driving erratically and dangerously across the Sunshine Coast before police arrested him Friday night.

Maroochydore Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the alleged offender, 19, was reported to have driven a Mitsubishi Magna without number plates across Kunda Park, Steve Irwin Way and Gloucester Rd, Buderim.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said police would allege the teenager drove dangerously on the Steve Irwin Way, Glenview and other locations on Friday July 8.

Woman wakes up to naked man in bedroom, police allege

Police on hunt for man after beachside camp site dispute

He said police alleged the dangerous driving included driving on the wrong side of the road towards oncoming traffic, and causing motorists to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Sen Sgt Edwards said at least three witnesses had observed the man in the Magna driving at "excessive" speeds across the region.

"We received reports of the Mitsubishi being driven dangerously and erratically in various locations, particularly Kunda Park and Glenview on the Bruce Highway," Sen Sgt Edwards said.

"There were reports he was overtaking vehicles on the wrong side of the road before the road policing unit stopped him.

"There was no tyre deflation device used but he was doing excessive speeds and the vehicle had no number plates.

"It's needless to say with these driving habits, someone could have been killed. Fortunately he saw sense and pulled over."

Sen Sgt Edwards said police eventually stopped the alleged offender at Fishermans Rd where he was arrested.

He was charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while adversely affected, one of possessing a dangerous drug and one of failing to dispose of something used in relation to a drug.

Sen Sgt Edwards said police have contacted witnesses and would object to bail if the alleged offender applied.

More Stories

daren edwards editors picks maroochydore criminal investigation branch police chase scd crime sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police headquarters
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Aussie making $103,452 a day

    Aussie making $103,452 a day
    • 10th Aug 2020 3:18 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child spots thieves stealing bikes from shed

        Premium Content Child spots thieves stealing bikes from shed

        Crime Police are investigating a case involving four motorbikes that were stolen from two Lockyer properties.

        Strange times, surprises boost intrigue in winter sport

        Premium Content Strange times, surprises boost intrigue in winter sport

        Sport Thistles on top, grand final rivals doing the chasing in Ipswich competition. Check...

        No kidding around: virtual teaching the new frontier

        Premium Content No kidding around: virtual teaching the new frontier

        News COVID-19 has forced teachers into a whole new medium of teaching.

        Restrictions lifted as QLD records one new case

        Premium Content Restrictions lifted as QLD records one new case

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on COVID-19 in Queensland