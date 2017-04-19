Teen allegedly tries to hit police car in dramatic pursuit

A TEENAGE boy has been charged after committing a string of alleged offences in Ipswich overnight.

At 6pm yesterday police say a 4WD evaded officers at Redbank Plains before being spotted again at 7.20pm in Ripley.

Police used a road spike and the 4WD then allegedly drove on Ripley Rd towards the Cunningham Hwy on-ramp.

The vehicle then lost control before allegedly reversing towards a police car.

The officer had to take evasive action to avoid being hit, and the 4WD then slipped down an embankment.

A boy and a man were taken into custody without further incident.

A 17-year-old Redbank Plains man has been given a notice to appear for two counts of evade police and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

