Teen accused of three attempted robberies, gets bail

A TEENAGER has been granted bail after he was charged over an alleged spate of attempted armed robberies across Ipswich earlier this month.

Daniel Arthur Stanley, 18, is charged with three counts of attempted armed robbery following incidents at Goodna, Collingwood Park and Bundamba on March 26 and 27.

His bail application was granted in Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning and the matter will next be mentioned on April 19.

Police say a juvenile offender was also charged with seven counts of armed robbery and attempted armed robbery following the incidents.