Teen accused of rape attempt, assault to stay behind bars

THE 18-year-old West Gladstone man police have accused of a horror rape attempt and assault of a young woman has been remanded in custody until late July.

The teen, who The Observer cannot legally name until he has been committed for the sex assault charge, had his matters mentioned in Gladstone Magistrates Court today after the alleged offending early Sunday morning.

The teen was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, attempt to commit rape, and robbery/armed while in company after an alleged 30-minute ordeal which police claimed was captured on video by a co-accused - a 17-year-old girl.

The young man was represented by lawyer Bianca Hight who, on Monday, adjourned the case for the teen to have his mental health assessed.

Ms Hight indicated her client might apply for bail however on Tuesday no application was made.

The teen was remanded in custody until July 30 for a committal mention of the matters.

Outside court on Monday, Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Anderson told media the teen - known to police - was with two 17-year-old girls when the group approached the victim from behind about 2.30am on Flinders Parade.

Police have alleged the victim was verbally abused, had her hair pulled, was kicked and punched in the head, face and body several times.

Police alleged one of the 17-year-old girls filmed the ordeal while the man and other juveniles attacked the victim.

Sen Sgt Anderson said the victim had been out with friends but walked away before she was allegedly assaulted.

He said the male teen allegedly also stole jewellery and a mobile phone from the woman before fleeing on foot.

The two 17-year-old girls will be dealt with under the juvenile justice act.