Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have charged an 18-year-old after a stolen black Jaguar allegedly rammed a police car.
Police have charged an 18-year-old after a stolen black Jaguar allegedly rammed a police car.
Crime

Teen accused of ramming police car in stolen Jaguar

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Jun 2020 9:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 18-year-old is among three people charged yesterday after allegedly using a stolen black Jaguar connected to a series of offences across the Gold Coast.

The vehicle was spotted driving dangerously through Coomera around 2.30pm yesterday, having been stolen during a Mermaid Waters burglary on June 13.

Police attempted to block the car at a petrol station on Ashmore Rd in Bundall a short time later, but the driver allegedly used the Jaguar to ram the police vehicle before fleeing.

The driver then abandoned the vehicle at a Southport shopping centre carpark and fled again, before being arrested after a short foot pursuit.

A man and woman who were allegedly passengers have also been taken into custody after attempting to leave the scene in a taxi.

The 18-year-old from Ellen Grove has now been charged with 13 offences including two counts each of burglary and committing an indictable offence and possessing dangerous drugs.

He has also been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle, receiving tainted property, producing dangerous drugs, possessing a knife in public, obstructing police, attempted stealing, possessing drug utensils and driving unlicensed.

He is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.

A 26-year-old Coomera man has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possessing dangerous drugs, receiving tainted property and possession of utensils.

A 24-year-old woman from Surfers Paradise has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

They are both scheduled to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on July 9.

Investigations are continuing.

gold coast qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Single vehicle accident overnight

        premium_icon Single vehicle accident overnight

        News Man in 20s freed from car after hitting a pole and rushed to hospital

        Ipswich tech advocate honoured

        premium_icon Ipswich tech advocate honoured

        News Leading technology expert from Ipswich was recently honoured

        ‘I’ll make you a deal’: Drug driver’s bizarre court bet

        premium_icon ‘I’ll make you a deal’: Drug driver’s bizarre court bet

        Crime Man's offer to buy magistrate a car should he face the court again

        Water deliveries expected to triple in coming weeks

        premium_icon Water deliveries expected to triple in coming weeks

        Rural A Lockyer Valley water carter is delivering upwards of 25 truckloads each week, and...