Teen accused of bashing Dodrills in court today

Jim Dodrill shared these images of himself after the attack in bush land at Collingwood Park on Sunday afternoon where his elderly father was also attacked.
Helen Spelitis
by

THE teen charged with the bashing of anti-corruption campaigner Jim Dodrill and his elderly father will appear in court today.  

Nathan Peter Reditt has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.  

The 17-year-old was charged following the alleged attack at Collingwood Park on June 25.  

He is the only person charged in relation to the incident.  

Jim Dodrill received head injuries and significant damage to his hand which has since required surgery.  

He has been declared totally and permanently disabled due to the injury.  

Jim Dodrill's elderly father Mitch Dodrill, 73, was stabbed in the arm.  

The pair reported being attacked by a group of up to 20 people.  

