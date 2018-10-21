Menu
Crime

Teen, 14, dragged into bushes, sexually assaulted

by Nick Hansen
21st Oct 2018 5:58 AM
A TEENAGE girl was dragged into the bush at knifepoint and sexually assaulted south of Newcastle yesterday, police said.

A major police operation is now under way to hunt down the man, including around scrub at Windale, where the attack allegedly happened.

She was then "approached by an unknown man armed with a knife", police said.

"The girl was dragged into the bushes and sexually assaulted. The man then ran from the scene and is believed to have driven away in a silver vehicle."

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad and Lake Macquarie Police District have established Strike Force Kielpa to investigate the incident.

Local police are also conducting a high-visibility policing operation throughout the area to complement investigative strategies.

