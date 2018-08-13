Teeing off is a sweet way to raise funds for cancer patients

SWEET DEAL: Sandra Bay, John Coppin, Troy Czernia and Janette Czernia are hoping for people to sign up for the upcoming Team Cupcake Golf Day Fundraiser at Sandy Gallop Golf Course on August 31.

SWEET DEAL: Sandra Bay, John Coppin, Troy Czernia and Janette Czernia are hoping for people to sign up for the upcoming Team Cupcake Golf Day Fundraiser at Sandy Gallop Golf Course on August 31. Rob Williams

WHEN you register a team to take part in the 2018 Team Cupcake Golf Day Fundraiser, not only will you and your friends be having a fun day out on the green, but you will also be raising money to help people who have been affected by cancer.

Dedicated volunteers from Team Cupcake have been providing assistance to people who have received the devastating news they, or a family member, have been diagnosed with cancer, since they were incorporated in 2011.

Team Cupcake president Janette Czernia said they were there to help people when they were going through their cancer treatment.

"We support men and women and their families and offer immediate financial support and practical support," she said.

"If someone needs money to pay for a taxi for example, we can provide the funds straight away.

"We also help with fuel cards, paying bills, preparing and cooking meals, fruit and vegetable hampers, grocery cards and paying for parking."

The not-for-profit group is vital to the Ipswich community, as it helps about 100 families a year.

"Each referral is roughly about $450 each, so that gives you an idea of how much we need to raise each year to help these people," Ms Czernia said.

That is why Team Cupcake hopes for a big turnout at its upcoming golf day, which will be held at the Sandy Gallop Golf Course on Friday, August 31.

A barbecue lunch will be held at 11.30am and teams will tee off at noon. Presentations will be held at 5pm.

If you would like to participate, it's $35 a person, four person ambrose, and includes a presentation drink.

Bring along a few extra $5 notes with you for on course fun and raffles.

To reserve your team's spot, phone 0419 011 921 or email teamcupcakeinc@gmail.com.