Teeing off for the region's biggest golf expo

Brookwater Golf and Country club trainee pro Gary Kissick and business development manager Mick Burrill are encouraging people to attend the Brookwater Golf Expo.

Brookwater Golf and Country club trainee pro Gary Kissick and business development manager Mick Burrill are encouraging people to attend the Brookwater Golf Expo. David Nielsen

ONE of the top annual events on the Greater Springfield calender is on again this weekend.

The Brookwater Golf Expo 2018 is on Saturday (March 17) and will offer golf enthusiasts the chance to test drive the latest in golf hardware and merchandise.

Brookwater Golf and Country Club marketing coordinator Margot O'Reilly-Moore said people could expect all the usual fun activities, along with some added extras this year.

"We've got a DJ coming this year which is great and we'll be holding some shot demonstrations,” Ms O'Reilly Moore said.

"The Australian long-drive champion Brendan Moylan is coming along as well which is exciting.”

The Brookwater Golf and Country Club is designed by Australian golfing legend, Greg Norman aka "the Shark” and is known as one of Queensland's most popular golf courses.

Brookwater Golf and Country club trainee pro Gary Kissick said he was looking forward to seeing the range of demonstrations and latest in golfing products.

"There's going to be a couple of touring pros doing the demonstrations and I'm looking forward to seeing the latest golfing technology that's available.”

The free event will have representatives from more than 10 brands on site for personalised fittings and a range of refreshments will also be available for people to purchase on the day.

The Brookwater Golf Expo is on this Saturday from 8:00am at the Brookwater Golf & Country Club, 1 Tournament Drive, Brookwater.

To secure a fitting with one or more of the brands, contact the Brookwater Golf Shop on 3814 5500 or email: golfshop@brookwatergolf.com.