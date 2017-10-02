Tee off the weekend with a spot of golf

Brookwater Golf and Country Club's free Try Golf Morning event is on this weekend.

IF YOU'VE been considering picking up a club, then make sure to get to Brookwater Golf and Country Club's Try Golf Morning this weekend.

The free event is perfect for anyone who has been thinking about trying the sport but has been unsure where to start and will feature the club's Head Golf Professional John Collins on the driving range sharing tips and tricks to get you started.

The one-hour family friendly session is open to people of all ages and skill levels, with all equipment provided.

Brookwater's recently redesigned course features a unique Greg Norman 18 hole, par 72 championship golf course which meanders its way through naturally undulating Australian bushland, with signature bunkering and use of natural waterways.

Event participants are asked to wear enclosed footwear.

Brookwater Golf and Country Club's Try Golf Morning is on from 9:00am-10:00am on Sunday, October 7 at 1 Tournament Drive, Brookwater.

For more information or to register, email: golfshop@brookwatergolf.com or visit the Facebook event page.