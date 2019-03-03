Teddy's four-goal haul sets up Springfield FFA Cup upset

FOOTBALL: Springfield United advanced to the third round of the SEQ FFA Cup competition with a 5-3 away win over Pine Hills on Saturday night.

Striker Teddy Henry continued his impressive recent form with four goals for the Capital League 3 combination.

Madison Elrick scored Springfield's other goal, his first for the season.

Head coach Michael Keating was pleased with two early goals that set up the win over their Capital League 1 opponents.

"We're happy with it, a good performance,'' he said. "We deserved the win definitely.''

Ripley Valley FC bowed out of this year's SEQ FFA Cup series, losing 7-0 to Mt Gravatt on Friday night.

Ripley Valley return to their Capital League 3 premiership this weekend, playing Teviot Downs away on Friday night.

Springfield United will also refocus on the CL3 premiership, against Bethania Rams at Woodcrest College on Sunday.

The Ipswich City Bulls opening FFA Cup was called off with West Wanderers forfeiting.

The Bulls face Western Spirit in next Sunday's Capital League 1 local derby at Sutton Park.

FFA Cup (SEQ Rd 2): Springfield United def Pine Hills 5-3, Mt Gravatt def Ripley Valley 7-0.