Teen sensation Joseph Suaalii made the most of his second outing in the top grade, snaring his first try in the NRL.

Suaalii showed glimpses of his immense talent in his debut against the Broncos last week. The 17-year-old was called up for his second game after the Roosters decided to rest star halfback Sam Walker for their clash with the Raiders.

Suaalii started in the centres and was on hand to catch a fumble from Raiders’ fullback Caleb Aekins to open the scoring for the Roosters and snare his first try in the top grade.

Earlier, Roosters skipper James Tedesco sent a scare through the NSW camp when he hobbled off with a hip problem, but he returned to the field after some treatment.

The Raiders shot out to an early 10-0 lead before being reeled in the by the Roosters, who led 16-10 at halftime.

The Roosters’ injury woes continued as forward Isaac Liu was taken to hospital after a head clash with Raiders back-rower Corey Horsburgh.

Originally published as Teddy causes alarm as Suaalii makes his mark