Tech-savvy school kids outsmart robots

PRIMARY school students as young as six with the coding skills to program robots to dance, draw and outmanoeuvre competitors have been put to the test in the Robot Olympics.

Students from Kruger State School, Leichhardt State School, Ipswich Grammar School and two home-school families were armed with Ozobots in the final day of the Roving Robots outreach program at Ipswich Library yesterday.

Coding robots to draw was second nature for Kruger State School student Juliette Orach who already had a strong grasp of the coding and robotics priority in the state curriculum.

NEW TECH: Kruger State School student Juliette Orach checks out the Ozobot. Emma Clarke

"The best part is watching the other kids having fun. I'm having a lot of fun too because science is my favourite subject," she said.

Minister for Innovation, Science and the Digital Economy Leeanne Enoch said the Robot Olympics was about preparing students for the future and the changing nature of work.

"Competitions like the Robot Olympics are about giving kids the necessary tools and challenging their imagination and problem-solving skills, which will set them up for stronger career prospects down the track," Ms Enoch said. "Operating robots requires skills in science, technology, engineering and maths, otherwise known as STEM, and it's estimated 75% of the fastest growing occupations require STEM-related skills and knowledge."

Library and Youth and Seniors deputy chair Kylie Stoneman said the program made emerging technologies available to people of all ages and abilities.