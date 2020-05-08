Tech helps Australia’s most advanced club get back on track

SETTING THE PACE: The Ipswich Kart Club’s use of technology will allow it to be one of the first sporting groups of any kind to be back up and running.

AN innovative app will help Ipswich Kart Club members get back on track ahead of anyone else in the country.

The ‘Team App’ will enable members to book their place for practice and ensure only 10 people are at the Willowbank circuit at any one time.

Club president Scott Howard said members would not be permitted at the track unless all procedures were followed and all paperwork completed.

“We are the first track to open,” Howard said.

“No one else is even close.

‘That’s because we’ve done the right thing to satisfy the State Government.”

Queensland Health and police have conducted a thorough audit of the proposed system and approved all precautions. As well as registering to the app, drivers must complete a coronavirus questionnaire and risk assessment. Those failing the assessment will not be allowed to make a booking. There will also be a toilet cleaning register and travel log, with members required to take a direct route from their homes to the track, with no stops.

Practice sessions will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with groups of 10 to rotate every four hours. GPS tracking will signal every time someone arriving for the next session comes within 500m of the track.

Social distancing will be observed while at the track and in the pits, and all amenities disinfected before the next group begins its session. Temperatures are to be checked upon arrival. Failing any of these steps will result in the booking being cancelled. The app has been well received by members who are missing racing, with 600 downloading it already.

“A lot don’t like downloading extra apps but they understand this is the only way they can use the track,” Howard said.

The club will email members Wednesday and bookings will open from 6pm on a first in best dressed basis.