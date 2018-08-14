Tech firm Managed Solutions clicks up 20 years

WHEN Kevin Harm started his own business, he was operating out of his Ipswich home.

As his computer business began to grow, he bought the house next door to him so he could set up more equipment.

He ran the company for three years as a sole trader before registering it on August 7, 1998.

With his company, Managed Solutions, celebrating 20 years, Mr Harm said he has thoroughly enjoyed the past two decades.

When asked if it was challenging working with new software and systems as technology progresses, Mr Harm laughed and said "It's not challenging at all. It's what we do. I hire people who have a love of technology and who are always keen to learn".

Today, he employees more than 30 people who provide cost effective and related hardware and technological support to businesses.

"We have a jobs cue and in the morning there might be 20-30 jobs, but they get through them very quickly," Mr Harm said.

"We have some very loyal workers here. All of our staff are multi-qualified and many have worked their way up to become managers."

The Ipswich business currently has 376 active clients, including big corporate names such as Steffan.

It also looks after the phone and computer systems for organisations such as Ipswich Hospice and domestic violence hotlines.