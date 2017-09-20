'Techno-tantrums': How to raise kids in a digital world

Dr Kristy Goodwin helps modern parents, educators and health professionals understand what young children, aged 0-12 years really need to thrive in a digital world.

ONE expert is calling on change to the way people view technology use in children and teenagers.

Dr Kristy Goodwin is a former early childhoood teacher and now academic who specialises in sharing information with parents on how to best manage their children's online activity and to feel empowered, not fearful of technology.

The mother of two recently hosted her workshop, Raising Digital Kids-Parent Seminar at Orion Springfield and said she hoped to arm parents with the facts, not just the fears.

"My hope through these workshops is to help get rid of the guilt and guess work for parents about navigating the digital world with their kids," Mrs Goodwin said.

"There's a lot of the fearmongering and techno-guilt felt by parents if they're child uses technology, so I am trying to minimise that and provide parents with information so that they can walk away and make informed decisions," she said.

"Parents want more of a realistic and balanced approach and what they are really craving is awareness about what kids are doing online, not just to scare them.

"I talk to parents about research based information, but turn that into more digestible information."

Dr Goodwin said most people think the amount of time kids spend online is the key issue, but research showed it was in fact other factors including what they are looking at, where they are watching it and who they watch it with that were far more important.

"The number one question every parent wants to know about is how much is healthy and how much is harmful and I try to unpack why that's no longer the most important question," Dr Goodwin said.

"Kids definitely need limits as techno-tantrums are a real thing, but I think we need to shift the conversation from more than just how much time they're spending on their devices to look at what they're actually doing - is it educational, is it entertainment, is it leisure, is it learning, is it active, is it passive, is it age-appropriate, is it violent, is it pornographic and really hone in on that.

"Families also need to establish no-go tech zones, so I talk about five areas that should be tech free: bedrooms, bathrooms, play areas, meal areas and cars for short trips."

Dr Goodwin's five tech-free zones and the impacts of technology on children's health: