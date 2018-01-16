Tech entrepreneur to speak at Australia Day event

LEADER: Entrepreneur and investor Steve Baxter will attend Australia Day Awards ceremony as a speaker and Australia Day ambassador.

SOMERSET Regional Council is proud to announce that entrepreneur and investor Steve Baxter will be speaking at Somerset's Australia Day Awards Ceremony.

Mr Baxter is well known for his involvement on Channel 10s Shark Tank Australia program which he has been part of for the past three seasons.

He is a tech start-up investor and a proud Queenslander who has been very successful in his business ventures.

He is committed to promoting the importance of entrepreneurship and investment.

Mr Baxter Somerset's Australia Day Ambassador and will be the guest speaker at the awards ceremony which is open to the public and starts at 9am on Friday,January 26, at the Somerset Civic Centre in Esk.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said that it is an honour to have such a successful businessman feature at the region's Australia Day Awards Ceremony.

"He is a fine example of what hard working, determined Australians can do,” Cr Lehmann said.

"Steve will be delivering a speech at the awards ceremony which is sure to inspire all those who attend.

"I encourage everyone to attend the Australia Day Awards Ceremony recognising the regions outstanding citizens which starts at 9am on Australia Day at the Somerset Civic Centre in Esk.”

Doors open at 8am for a 9am awards and citizenship ceremony.

Somerset resident Rheanna Leschke will perform live music and visitors can enjoy a light morning tea following the conclusion of the ceremony.

Somerset residents can also enjoy free entry to each of the pools in Somerset on Australia Day at Lowood, Kilcoy, Toogoolawah and Esk pools from 10am until 5pm.

Each pool will have various games and activities.

For details on Somerset's Australia Day events, please contact the council on (07) 5424 4000.