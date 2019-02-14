Tears flow as large gathering farewells Warrick Stuart

Friends, Family and team mates of Warrick Stuart gathered to say farewell at his funeral service.

THERE were tears of laughter and sorrow as family and friends farewelled Warrick Stuart at an emotional funeral in Bundaberg this morning.

A gathering of more than 100 people joined at the Des Allen funeral chapel to pay their respects to the 21-year-old, who tragically took his own life on February 3.

Amongst the crowd of mourners was a sea of blue from Warrick's old soccer team mates at The Waves.

His older brother Jack, flanked by his parents and young brother, delivered a moving eulogy, which preceded a display of photos from Warrick's life.

"Warrick was a protector by nature and always looked out for his family," Jack said.

"He'd make sure I had someone to sit with at lunch and he sorted out kids bullying Ryan.

"He always made it to his mother's side if she was going to be in a crowd of strangers or people she wasn't comfortable around, he was her drive."

He went on to talk about his little brother's charm and wit, which emerged from a young age.

"His skills in charm and Warrick worshipping were moulded in prep," he said.

"A good example of this was when he broke his toe in grade 1. Almost the entire Nebo School of approximately 70 or 80 students lined up to help Warrick carry his bag."

He described Warrick as living a "gypsy lifestyle" moving to Townsville, Victoria and the Gold Coast to follow his passions.

"He was always on an adventure," he said.

"His latest idea was to get his licences and become an ice road trucker and go off with his dad.

"His latest and longest lasting craze was surfing, he unlike the rest of his immediate family, loved the beach.

"He grew his hair and got a nose ring and acquired three surfboards to look and be the part."

Jack said Warrick was a talented footballer.

"His wandering feet also allowed him to play for the Northern Fury, the Fire in the Sunny Coast and the Warragul Warriors in Victoria," Jack said.

"But the team he loved and who were his family were The Waves, he always came home in time for the soccer season to start.

"Mum would pretend it was for her, but it was for the team."

At the end of the service a guard of honour was held as a final farewell.