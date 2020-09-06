‘Tears everywhere’: Terminally ill woman’s dream wedding

TONY Simrajh tried to fight back tears as he escorted his terminally-ill daughter down the aisle to marry the love of her life.

The proud father described bride Ashleigh Simrajh, as "absolutely stunning" as she mustered every bit of energy to exchange vows with husband Jason Hale.

Tony Simrajh escorts Ashleigh Simrajh, who is terminally-ill, down the aisle to marry Jason Hale. Picture: JASON O'BRIEN.

In a race against time, the newlyweds married at Sea World Resort on Saturday.

"We were shocked how strong she was to get through ceremony. The ceremony itself was so emotional and amazing to see," Mr Simrajh said.

"There were tears everywhere to be honest."

Mr Simrajh said Ashleigh was wheeled on a bed into the reception with her husband laying by her side.

Ashleigh Simrajh married the ‘love of her life’ at Sea World Resort on Saturday. Picture: JASON O'BRIEN.



Ashleigh's energy had depleted by time she got to the reception, he said.

Mr Simrajh said there was a unique twist to the father and daughter dance which was to their "special song" Count on Me by Bruno Mars.

"Ash was in her bed and we put the words to the song on everyone's chair," he said.

"Everyone stood up and sang the words to her.

"I thought she'd yell at me, but she had a real smile on her face, so that was good."

Jason Hale during the wedding ceremony to his wife Ashleigh Simrajh. Picture: JASON O'BRIEN.

The couple was surrounded by 50 family and friends, some of whom travelled from throughout Queensland to be there.

For those who couldn't attend, Mr Simrajh said it was live-streamed on Facebook.

He said the wedding was made possible by generous donations through Gold Coast Girls in Business.

"We can't thank them enough. To try and pull off a wedding in five or six days to the level we did would have been impossible without their help.

"Sea World have been amazing, they have gone over and beyond anything anyone could ask for."

Ashleigh Simrajh and Jason Hale married at Sea World Resort at the Gold Coast on Saturday. Picture: JASON O'BRIEN.



One of the suppliers was wedding planner and stylists Johanna Fielding from Boho Luxe & Co.

Ms Fielding said the wedding was "beautiful" and reflected Ashleigh's's favourite colour.

"The reception flowers were light pink and the all the guests arrived in light pink, I didn't know that was going to happen, it was beautiful."

"Ashleigh was really well for the ceremony and her and Jason's vows were so heartfelt and lovely.

"It was very sad and very beautiful at the same time."

Scenes from the wedding of Jason Hale and Ashleigh Simrajh who is terminally ill at SeaWorld Nara Resort on the Gold Coast. Picture: JASON O'BRIEN.

Ashleigh, 23, has terminal cancer after being diagnosed with malignant melanoma in May last year.

Mr Simrajh said Ashleigh was told by doctors at the end of August she only had days to live but was "still fighting".

He said the newlywed was still focused on ensuring no one else goes through what she is and will continue to spread the message about the importance of skin checks.

The Simrajh family would like to thank the following suppliers:

Boho Luxe & Co

Sea World Resort

Robyn Wagner Celebrations

Willow & Finch Photography

Guido Pezz

Wilde Botanicals

Supper Club Co

Love Lara Jewellery

The Confetti Gift Co

Oma and Eve Cake Studio

Lucid Industries

Coastal Cookie Co

Emilia Maria Makeup & Hair

Makeup by Theresa

Love Me Knot Bridal

Jacara Bridal

Bruno Suits

Jade Manu Music

Arthur Bristowe

Southern Lights Candle Co

Scenic Rim Wedding Hire

Originally published as 'Tears everywhere': Terminally ill woman's dream wedding