Tearful young mum admits ice dealing ‘aberration’

An Ipswich mum has avoided jail time after pleading guilty to dealing the drug ice.

AN Ipswich hairdresser was “scared straight” when police started investigating her for dealing drugs.

This week, the young mum tearfully admitted to her crimes in Ipswich District Court.

Brooke Erin Kitching, 32, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to 15 charges of dealing in methylamphetamine between August 9, 2018 and November 7, 2019 at Bundamba; and being in possession of anything used in connection with the supply of dangerous drugs.

“Guilty your honour,” a tearful Kitching said from the dock when asked how she pleaded.

Prosecutor Andreas Galloway, a legal officer with the Crown, said Kitching had no criminal history and was a mature offender aged 29 and 30 at the time.

He said Kitching supplied methylamphetamine on 15 occasions, including nine instances of“direct supplies” and six acts to facilitate supply.

“Supplying methylamphetamine the courts take seriously. It is a blight on society,” Mr Galloway said.

“It was over a period of a year and was of a commercial nature.”

The Crown sought a jail penalty of between 15 and 18 months, with it open for the Judge to order actual time to be served in custody.

No details of the agreed facts were stated on the public record in the open court as to the quantities of the drug involved in the drug deals, their value, or how Kitching’s criminal activities were detected.

Defence barrister Stephen Kissick said a penalty of 15 to 18 months could be set but Kitching should not serve any actual jail time.

“She is 32 with no criminal history. It should be found to be out of character conduct,” Mr Kissick said.

“She had a relationship break-up, got involved in the drug culture and began using methylamphetamine.

“She didn’t realise how serious until the police got involved. She was scared straight.

“She has since resumed her relationship and is drug free.

“She is working as a hairdresser and is back to being law-abiding. She has rehabilitated herself.”

Mr Kissick said Kitching co-operated with police and admitted text messages found on a mobile phone were hers.

“I don’t usually do this. I’m going to impose a suspended sentence”, Judge Bernard Porter QC said.

“Methylamphetamine is a scourge in our communities which is destroying people.”

Judge Porter said her supplies were commercial but on a small scale.

“(They were) modest but not minuscule,” he said.

“In context you became involved with others in the drug culture and you were detected during a police operation.

“I accept it was an aberration in your conduct. That you felt entrapped by a male who was involved.”

Kitching was convicted and sentenced to 18 months jail for the supplies, and to a 12-month concurrent jail term for being in possession of a phone used in the supply of dangerous drugs.

Both terms were suspended for three years, allowing a very relieved Kitching to walk from the courtroom.