Teams: More changes for Dons, Dusty back

UNDER-fire Essendon coach John Worsfold has rung the changes for Saturday's clash against Fremantle in Perth as Richmond superstar Dustin Martin heads the list of the inclusions for Round 22.

After a disastrous 104-point loss to the Western Bulldogs last weekend, the Bombers have made five changes for the defining battle against the Dockers.

In a major boost, the injury-hit Bombers welcome back defender Michael Hurley after surgery on his AC joint last month alongside Darcy Parish, Brayden Ham, Adam Saad and Aaron Francis.

Dylan Clarke, Ben McNeice, Mark Baguley, David Myers and Josh Begley have all been omitted from the team that had 21 straight goals kicked against it last week.

Collingwood has named mid-season recruit John Noble for Saturday's clash against the Crows in Adelaide.

Noble comes into the side after recovering from a calf injury and impressing in the VFL.

Noble replaces youngster Josh Daicos who has been listed as omitted after recovering from a concussion sustained against Melbourne last week.

Adelaide co-captain Rory Sloane says he will play in the must-win game despite copping a bad knock to his right eye last weekend.

The Crows have brought in Paul Seedsman and Reilly O'Brien for Andy Otten and Rory Atkins, who have both been omitted.

Struggling Melbourne has made five changes for Friday night's clash against Sydney at the MCG, three of which were injury-enforced.

The Demons have brought in Marty Hore, Billy Stretch, Charlie Spargo and Alex Neal-Bullen, while 19-year-old Kade Chandler has been named to make his AFL debut.

The Demons lost Steven May (hamstring) for the season and Oscar McDonald (ankle) and Harrison Petty (groin) pulled up sore from last week's loss to Collingwood.

Oskar Baker and Jayden Hunt have been omitted from the team.

Kieren Jack has been recalled to the Swans' line-up for the injured Zak Jones.

Richmond has named Martin for Sunday's big clash against West Coast at the MCG after he withdrew from last week's match against Carlton with general soreness.

Martin was one of four inclusions in the Richmond squad alongside Jake Aarts, Ivan Soldo and mid-season draftee Marlion Pickett for a potential Tigers' debut.

As flagged earlier in the week, Hawthorn has named four-time premiership player Jarryd Roughead for a farewell game at the MCG on Sunday against the Gold Coast.

The veteran forward is one of five inclusions in the Hawks' squad alongside Jack Scrimshaw, Ben McEvoy, Jack Gunston and Harry Morrison, while Mitchell Lewis is out injured.

HARRIS OUT FOR PAYBACK

For Harris Andrews, games and personal opponents don't get any bigger than what awaits him at the Gabba on Saturday.

The Lions take on Geelong in a top-of-the-table clash and Andrews' battle with powerhouse Cat forward Tom Hawkins will be a key factor in determining who walks away with a top two spot sewn up.

The last time they played the Cats mauled the Lions by 42 points and Hawkins booted seven goals on a rusty looking Andrews in his first game back after a four week lay-off with concussion.

Having spent the early ears of his career playing for a battling side that was regularly on the end of some big hidings, he has a handful of personal ledgers he wants to square with some of the game's best forwards.

Hawkins is one of them.

"He is right up there and he has had my measure a few times across my career,'' he said.

"He is a big-game player and his sheer size allows him to protect the drop of the ball are really well and the Cats' players do a good job of kicking to his advantage.

"So it is a great challenge for me, but I think we have done a really good job of helping each other out this season in defence and I know support will be there if I need it.''

Meanwhile, Gold Coast will be without Jack Martin on Sunday due to a sore knee, while Anthony Miles will also miss with an ankle injury.

Brad Scheer, Peter Wright, Jordan Murdoch, George Horlin-Smith and Aaron Young come on to an extended bench.

MELBOURNE v SYDNEY

Friday 16 August, 7.50pm at the MCG

DEMONS

B: Hibberd, Frost, Lever

HB: Jones, Hore, Salem

C: Dunkley, Viney, Stretch

HF: C. Wagner, Fritsch, Harmes

F: Lewis, Melksham, Petracca

FOLL: Gawn, Brayshaw, Oliver

I/C: Spargo, Kennedy-Harris, Neal-Bullen, Chandler

EMG: Preuss, Hunt, Lockhart, Keilty

IN: Hore, Stretch, Spargo, Neal-Bullen, Chandler

OUT: Baker (omitted), Hunt (omitted), May (injured), O. McDonald (injured), Petty (injured)

SWANS

B: Mills, Rampe, Aliir

HB: Lloyd, McCartin, Dawson

C: Heeney, Hewett, Florent

HF: Ronke, Blakey, Papley

F: Jack, Reid, Menzel

FOLL: McLean, Kennedy, Parker

I/C: Clarke, Fox, Bell, Rowbottom

EMG: Amartey, Melican, Stoddart, Rose

IN: Jack

OUT: Jones (injured)

CARLTON v ST KILDA

Saturday 17 August, 1.45pm at the MCG

BLUES

B: Newman, Plowman, Thomas

HB: Setterfield, Weitering, Simpson

C: Murphy, Cripps, O'Brien

HF: Casboult, McKay, Silvagni

F: Fisher, Kennedy, McGovern

FOLL: Kreuzer, E. Curnow, Walsh

I/C: Petrevski-Seton, Dow, Deluca, Gibbons

EMG: Goddard, Phillips, Fasolo, Lang

IN: Kennedy, Dow

OUT: Jones (injured), Lang (omitted)

SAINTS

B: Savage, Brown, Paton

HB: Newnes, Carlisle, Clark

C: Billings, Ross, Hannebery

HF: Hind, Bruce, Steele

F: Lonie, Membrey, Long

FOLL: Marshall, Sinclair, Acres

I/C: Steven, Dunstan, Battle, Wilkie

EMG: Phillips, Rice, Langlands, Rowe

IN: Brown

OUT: Coffield (injured)

BRISBANE LIONS v GEELONG

Saturday 17 August, 2.10pm at the Gabba

LIONS

B: Hodge, Andrews, Adams

HB: Witherden, Gardiner, Rich

C: McCarthy, Zorko, Robinson

HF: Cameron, Hipwood, McCluggage

F: McInerney, McStay, Berry

FOLL: Martin, Neale, Lyons

I/C: Christensen, Rayner, Bailey, Answerth

EMG: Walker, Cox, Lester, Lyons

Unchanged

CATS

B: Bews, Blicavs, Taylor

HB: Tuohy, Kolodjashnij, O'Connor

C: Duncan, Stewart, Dangerfield

HF: Ablett, Henry, C. Guthrie

F: Dahlhaus, Hawkins, Atkins

FOLL: Ratugolea, J. Selwood, Kelly

I/C: Henderson, Parfitt, Miers, Narkle

EMG: Parsons, Menegola, S. Selwood, Stanley

IN: O'Connor

OUT: Menegola (omitted)

ADELAIDE v COLLINGWOOD

Saturday 17 August, 4.35pm at Adelaide Oval

CROWS

B: Laird, Talia, Brown

HB: Kelly, Hartigan, Mackay

C: Seedsman, B. Crouch, Milera

HF: Smith, Walker, Lynch

F: Jacobs, Fogarty, Betts

FOLL: O'Brien, M. Crouch, Sloane

I/C: Knight, Gibbs, Douglas, Murphy

EMG: Greenwood, Jones, Otten, Himmelberg

IN: Seedsman, O'Brien

OUT: Atkins, Otten (both omitted)

MAGPIES

B: Greenwood, Scharenberg, Howe

HB: Crisp, Madgen, Maynard

C: Phillips, Pendlebury, Mayne

HF: Brown, Mihocek, Hoskin-Elliott

F: Elliott, Roughead, Sidebottom

FOLL: Grundy, Treloar, Adams

I/C: Noble, Thomas, Varcoe, Wills

EMG: Brown, Crocker, Daicos, Keane

IN: Noble

OUT: Daicos (omitted)

NORTH MELBOURNE v PORT ADELAIDE

Saturday 17 August, 7.25pm at Marvel Stadium

KANGAROOS

B: Williams, Thompson, Pittard

HB: Macmillan, Tarrant, Ahern

C: Simpkin, Higgins, Polec

HF: Anderson, Larkey, Garner

F: Ziebell, Brown, Zurhaar

FOLL: Goldstein, Thomas, Cunnington

I/C: Dumont, Atley, Durdin, Turner

EMG: Hrovat, Wood, Campbell, Hosie

IN: Durdin

OUT: Wood (omitted)

POWER

B: Houston, Clurey, Bonner

HB: Hartlett, Jonas, Byrne-Jones

C: Westhoff, Rockliff, Amon

HF: R. Gray, Dixon, S. Gray

F: Marshall, Ladhams, Rozee

FOLL: Ryder, Wines, Boak

I/C: Broadbent, Butters, Powell-Pepper, Burton

EMG: Sutcliffe, Drew, McKenzie, Lycett

IN: Butters, Burton

OUT: Duursma (injured), Sutcliffe (omitted)

FREMANTLE v ESSENDON

Saturday 17 August, 8.10pm at Perth Stadium

DOCKERS

B: Duman, Hamling, Blakely

HB: Hughes, Logue, Tucker

C: B. Hill, Conca, Langdon

HF: Brayshaw, Walters, Switkowski

F: McCarthy, Darcy, Ballantyne

FOLL: Sandilands, Fyfe, Mundy

I/C: Cerra, Schultz, Crowden, Matera

EMG: Banfield, Bewley, Carter, Colyer

IN: McCarthy, Ballantyne

OUT: Carter, Banfield (both omitted)

BOMBERS

B: Hurley, Hooker, Gleeson

HB: McKenna, Ambrose, Redman

C: McDonald-Tipungwuti, Merrett, McGrath

HF: Parish, McKernan, Langford

F: Zaharakis, Brown, Stringer

FOLL: Z. Clarke, Shiel, Heppell

I/C: Ham, Saad, Fantasia, Francis

EMG: Begley, D. Clarke, Zerk-Thatcher, McNiece

IN: Hurley, Parish, Ham, Saad, Francis

OUT: D. Clarke, McNiece, Baguley, Myers, Begley (all omitted)

RICHMOND v WEST COAST

Sunday 18 August, 1.10pm at the MCG

TIGERS

B: Astbury, Broad, Grimes

HB: Houli, Vlastuin, Short

C: Ellis, Prestia, Caddy

HF: Rioli, Castagna, Lambert

F: Graham, Lynch, Riewoldt

FOLL: Nankervis, Edwards, Martin

I/C (from): Ross, Bolton, Aarts, Chol, Stack, Soldo, Baker, Pickett

IN: Martin, Aarts, Soldo, Pickett

OUT: Nil

EAGLES

B: Sheppard, Barrass, Schofield

HB: Hurn, McGovern, Jetta

C: Redden, Shuey, Sheed

HF: Rioli, Darling, Ryan

F: Cripps, Kennedy, Allen

FOLL: Hickey, Yeo, Gaff

I/C (from): Waterman, Masten, Vardy, Petruccelle, Nelson, Hutchings, Rotham, Cameron

IN: Masten, Vardy, Rotham, Cameron

OUT: Nil

GWS GIANTS v WESTERN BULLDOGS

Sunday 18 August, 3.20pm at Giants Stadium

GIANTS

B: Kennedy, Davis, Shaw

HB: Perryman, Haynes, Keeffe

C: Whitfield, Taranto, Kelly

HF: De Boer, Himmelberg, Daniels

F: Hill, Tomlinson, Reid

FOLL: Mumford, Greene, Williams

I/C (from): Cumming, Bonar, Simpson, Hately, Corr, Sproule, Caldwell, Stein

IN: Kelly, de Boer, Himmelberg, Cumming, Sproule, Corr

OUT: Deledio, Cameron (both injured)

BULLDOGS

B: Duryea, Trengove, Crozier

HB: Johannisen, Cordy, Wood

C: Hunter, Bontempelli, Richards

HF: Dale, Schache, Lloyd

F: Smith, Naughton, Dickson

FOLL: English, Dunkley, Macrae

I/C (from): Suckling, Le. Young, West, McLean, Lipinski, Porter, Hayes, La. Young

IN: Le. Young, West, Porter, La. Young

OUT: Nil

HAWTHORN v GOLD COAST

Sunday 18 August, 4.40pm at Marvel Stadium

HAWKS

B: Jiath, Frawley, Sicily

HB: Hardwick, Stratton, Burgoyne

C: Henderson, O'Meara, Scully

HF: Puopolo, O'Brien, Smith

F: Breust, Roughead, Hanrahan

FOLL: Ceglar, Shiels, Worpel

I/C (from): Nash, Scrimshaw, Wingard, McEvoy, Cousins, Gunston, Howe, Morrison

IN: Roughead, Scrimshaw, McEvoy, Gunston, Morrison

OUT: Lewis (injured)

SUNS

B: Lukosius, Graham, Harbrow

HB: Ballard, Burgess, Weller

C: Hanley, Bowes, Fiorini

HF: Sexton, Day, Miller

F: Lemmens, King, Ainsworth

FOLL: Witts, Swallow, MacPherson

I/C (from): Dawson, Heron, Horlin-Smith, Murdoch, Rischitelli, Scheer, Wright, Martin

IN: Horlin-Smith, Murdoch, Scheer, Wright, Martin

OUT: Miles (injured)