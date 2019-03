IMPROVED changing room facilities for women and a new section of terrace seating will be built at the North Ipswich Reserve if Labor wins in May.

Ipswich Jets and Western Pride players joined Labor's sport spokesman Don Farrell and Blair MP Shayne Neumann on the hallowed surface last week to welcome the announcement.

The funding was allocated after a request for assistance by Ipswich City Council.

"It was important to do it because this is Ipswich's premier facility, the North Ipswich Reserve,” Mr Neumann said.

"It is the spiritual home of sport in Ipswich.

"The biggest crowds we get to sporting activities are here.

"There's no privacy or security, the change rooms look like something Dally Messenger played in at the beginning of the 20th century and we need new facilities.”

Mr Farrell said more women playing sport justified the need for improved rooms.

"The facilities aren't there to cope with the sub-serge in female participation,” he said.

"I think this is the sort of thing a future Labor government should be doing to make sure this trend in female participation continues.”

Mr Farrell hoped to be back in the region soon after the election to deliver the cash.

The reserve upgrade comes after Springfield announced plans for a 30,000 capacity rectangle stadium.

"As Ipswich grows from a city of 220,000 to half a million in the next few decades we'll need facilities both here in Ipswich central as well as Springfield,” Mr Neumann said.