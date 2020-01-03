Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joel Embiid, right, appears to have taken aim at Ben Simmons for his reluctance to go for three-pointers.
Joel Embiid, right, appears to have taken aim at Ben Simmons for his reluctance to go for three-pointers.
Basketball

76ers star takes blatant swipe at Ben Simmons

3rd Jan 2020 5:35 PM

THINGS aren't so sunny in Philadelphia, it seems.

Asked what he thought about the starting unit struggling on offence to start the season, Sixers big man Joel Embiid took a very thinly veiled swipe at his Australian teammate, Ben Simmons, on Friday (AEDT).

"We just got to look at ourselves and see what we can do individually," Embiid told reporters.

"We've got to help each other even if it means being outside of your comfort zone for the greater (good) to help the team win.

"Meaning that, if you've got to space and shoot it, you've got to do it. We need everybody to buy into that and we'll be fine, we're going to be fine."

 

It doesn't take much to figure out Embiid is referring to Simmons' reluctance to shoot.

In a starting line-up that includes Simmons, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, and Embiid, there is only one player who doesn't feel comfortable from range.

While Simmons has made two three-pointers this season - the first two of his NBA career - he hasn't quite made the leap in attempts many in Philadelphia hoped he would.

Embiid added: "We're still finding our groove, we haven't been totally healthy, the whole starting line-up.

"Like I said, we'll be fine."

Simmons is averaging 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists on the season, while Embiid is putting up 23.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists a game for the 23-13 Sixers.

More Stories

Show More
al horford ben simmons joel embiid josh richardson nba philadelphia 76ers tobias harris
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three injured, highway blocked, following caravan rollover

        premium_icon Three injured, highway blocked, following caravan rollover

        News The Brisbane Valley Highway has been partially blocked following a single-vehicle accident earlier this morning.

        Woman scores $50,000 top prize on instant Scratch-It

        premium_icon Woman scores $50,000 top prize on instant Scratch-It

        News The woman couldn’t believe her luck when she scratched the ticket to reveal she had...

        Cops ‘narrowing down’ on car involved in highway hit and run

        premium_icon Cops ‘narrowing down’ on car involved in highway hit and run

        News Julie Thomsen's killer remains free but cops may be closing in.

        BOREDOM BUSTERS: Ipswich offers kids great January fun

        premium_icon BOREDOM BUSTERS: Ipswich offers kids great January fun

        News Find out what's on in Ipswich this month for the kids