Team work key to Masters success

The Camira Softball and Amigos Masters Softball Club's Over 35 and Over 45 teams both won silver in their individual divisions at the 16th Australian Masters Games in Tasmania last October.

Camira couple John and Julie Ashby started the club back in 1986 and said it was their strong focus on teamwork which had led the club to thrive in many tournaments around the country and abroad.

"John is the head coach of the club and I am the treasurer, plus I manage all the teams,” Mrs Ashby said.

"We've always worked as a team and our whole family has played softball, so we try to bring that same love for the game to our club.

"Last year we had 60 players in our Masters teams compete in all the local tournaments as well as competitions interstate and even New Zealand.”

The Camira Amigos Over 35 and Over 45 teams have won Pan Pacific gold medals three years in a row and are aiming for more gold at the Gold Coast Masters Games in November.

The club currently trains at the Logan City Softball Association and has more than 100 members.

For more information about the club contact camirasoftball@gmail.com or visit the club's Facebook page.