Team Veivers set up winning base in Ipswich region

TROT TACTICS

Denis Smith

RYAN and Dannielle - “Team Veivers” - come to town.

Finally and at long last, the newest harness training facility in the Ipswich footprint is open for business in Charles Chauvel Drive, on the outskirts of Harrisville.

The young couple and their team of pacers had only been in residence for three days when this interview was conducted.

Both have had a lifelong involvement in harness racing.

Ryan, 28, received that under the tutelage of his grandfather Ken, an Alberton butcher renowned for his skills at producing not only successful pacers but the best of traditional smoked hams and bacon south of the Brisbane River.

He also guided Dannielle, yet another successful driver from the McMullen family.

Ryan really had no chance.

At the time Ryan took an interest, Ken Veivers was busily owning and training Sparkling Melody, a mare whose record reads 29 wins from a mere 51 starts.

She was a signpost saying this is the way to go young man.

Ryan gained his licence and the first horse he trained was Indecent Bullville, who made the trip to Harrisville in her second career as a broodmare.

The shift from Alberton to Harrisville was Team Veivers first and it was suggested that it would be okay if it was the last.

With 20 yards and stables, an 800 metre metal dust track and a currently dry swim the winner factory is ready to commence production.

The best horses Ryan has trained to date are Secret Agent Tycoon, Gangster Boy and RocknRoll Classic.

The training and driving duo, who both came through the mini-trotters under the expert eyes of Bill and Bev McKiernan, just want to keep training winners. They hope in time to expand to accommodate 40 horses.

Danielle has quit her job at Albion Park to work full-time with the horses.

The plan is to “aim high and hope to hit the mark”.

R and D Veivers are on their way.

What can you do but wish them every success.

Ryan Veivers stats: Trainer – Lifetime – 2343 starts 265 wins 255 seconds 238 thirds $1,570,361. Last season: Trained 69 winners eclipsing his previous best of 40 (16/17). First winner: Thinkyourselflucky 18/08/2011.

Driver: Lifetime - 1772 starts 117 wins 129 seconds 182 thirds $520,520. First winner as driver Zippys Last NZ 14/05/200.

Dannielle’s stats: Trainer – Lifetime – 300 starts 28 wins 27 seconds 24 thirds $147,135. First winner: Armazem NZ 25/11/2014.

Driver: Lifetime - 3252 starts 362 wins 376 seconds 356 thirds $2,347,524. First winner as driver Im No Question NZ 15/06/2012 – Gold Coast.

Richest race with added bonus

INVITATIONS for the first ever Group 1 $250,000 The Rising Sun will go on the line on Saturday night at Menangle.

Several hopefuls are set to feature for the richest harness race in the southern hemisphere for three and four-year-old pacers.

Last year, Racing Queensland unveiled the Rising Sun as its newest Group 1 feature with any three-year-old that contests the race benefiting from a preferential draw. Should they triumph, they will receive a $100,000 bonus.

The first ever running of the Group 1 was postponed in 2020 with limited feature racing occurring due to COVID-19.

The exciting new race, The Rising Sun, will debut on July 10 this year as part of the Constellations Carnival.

Racing Queensland and the Albion Park Harness Racing Club have the option to issue invites to 3YO’s (up to two) or 4YO’s (up to two) for the upcoming Rising Sun.

There is a chance invites will be issued in the coming weeks following Saturday’s Chariots of Fire and the upcoming NSW Derby and the New Zealand Great Northern Derby, both to be held early next month.

Two leading hopefuls for the inaugural Rising Sun - Chantal Turpin’s Will The Wizard and Belinda McCarthy’s Expensive Ego - will build towards the Queensland Winter Carnival on Saturday evening in the Group 1 Chariots of Fire at Menangle.

Driver Shane Graham has been buoyed by Tuesday morning’s positive barrier draw for Turn It Up ahead of Friday evening’s Group 1 Newcastle Mile.

The sport’s pin-up pacer Lochinvar Art - rated a $1.40 chance to take out the feature event with the TAB - drew poorly in 10 on Tuesday morning while Turn It Up will come from seven.

Regular driver of Turn It Up, Graham, is not getting ahead of himself following the favourable draw but says it will certainly help.

Lochinvar Art has an imposing record leading towards Friday’s Newcastle Mile, winning 27 career races from 49 starts, with $1,083,456 in the bank for connections.

Digital wagering boost

ONE to think about from a post by “trots historian” Barry Collier.

This is from Tabcorp’s half yearly results.

Digital wagering (website/app) is now at 59%, retail at 31% for the first half on 20/21.

COVID lockdowns would have been a factor but people’s habits change.

If I was running a pub/club I’d be getting rid of a TAB/Sky quick.

The writing is on the wall.

Round back sulkies

REMEMBER when “ Round back” racing sulkies had hickory shafts and round back, with chromed steel tube cross bar, stirrups, undercarriage and stays, a custom paint job, or lacy transfers in lieu of pin-striping?

That was about the same time that Menangle on a Tuesday drew crowds of 3-4000 and required special trains from Sydney.

Honour board

BACK in the Brisbane Valley again for the star efforts this week.

Driver Narissa McMullen was first home on five occasions, two in front of Taleah McMullen and Darrell Graham on three apiece.

John McMullen was boss of the training department with four winners, just besting Darrell Graham on three.

Most pleasing was Ocean Lane for Justin Pascoe with Nathan Dawson having the steer. Ipswich factor: 22/46.

Albion Park, February 12: Feel The Thunder (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Maggie (Adam Sanderson for Darrell Graham); Chiasso (Kelli Dawson for Wayne Waltisbuhl); Blue Ivy (Danielle Veivers for Ryan Veivers); Tis A Sizzler (Adam Sanerson for Darrell Graham).

Albion Park, February 13: Clarry (Narissa McMullen for Steve Cini); Paravani (Narissa McMullen for Matt Elkins); Garland Greene (Narissa McMullen for Steve Cini); Northview Hustler (Hayden Barnes for Alistair Barnes)..

Albion Park, February 16: I Am Sparta (Darrell Graham); Jingles Bromac) Narissa McMullen for Matt Elkins); Sir Semper Fidelis (Paul Diebert for Paul Matis).

Redcliffe, February 17: Platinum Promise (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Little Change (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Somegirls Somewhere (Brendan Barnes for Ken Belford); Melton Max Gentle (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Ocean Lane (Nathan Dawson for Justin Pascoe).

Redcliffe, February 18: Kapai (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Maywyns Honey (Kelli Dawson); Hot Embers ( Ben Battle for Ron Sallis); Only In Rome (Trent Dawson).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park on Saturday night.

R1: Quinella 5-7: Handsome Hero (C Butler) and Ideal World (N McMullen).

R2: Box trifecta 1-4-7: Tactical Response (N McMullen)-Montana Chief (D Graham)-Bohannan (C Butler).

R3: Quinella 3-6: Lombo Heaven (P McMullen) and Kennington Bill (M Elkins).

R4: Box trifecta 1-11-12: Jeddy R U Reddy (D Weeks)-Garland Greene (N McMullen)-Majestic Simon (H Barnes).

R5: Box trifecta 1-2-10: Gosling In Flight (T McMullen)-Heez Perfect (C Butler)-Boomchuckalucka.

R6: Box trifecta 1-6-7: Clintal Do (A Sanderson)-Northview Hustler (H Barnes)-Major Cam (D Weeks).

R7: Box trifecta 2-3-8: One Off (G Dixon)-Corsini (N Dawson)-Thats How We Roll (C Butler).

R8: Quinella 2-3: Chiasso (K Dawson) and Machs Mareta (R Thurlow).

R9: Box trifecta 1-5-7: Feelingforarainbow (Dan Russell)-Clarry (N McMullen)-Speedy Dominic (D McMullen).

R10: Box trifecta 3-5-6: Nemah Franco (G Dixon)-Miss Ruby Sunshine (H Barnes)-A Rainbow Delight (T McMullen).