Team talk inspires Centrals to revitalise positive play

Redbacks fielder Callum Chandler unsuccessfully attempts to stop a six during the IWMCA first division match against Centrals at Mark Marsh Oval. Picture: Rob Williams

Redbacks fielder Callum Chandler unsuccessfully attempts to stop a six during the IWMCA first division match against Centrals at Mark Marsh Oval. Picture: Rob Williams

CRICKET: Defending two-day champions Centrals are showing the benefits of sharing united goals and playing with a “positive mindset” after another crushing victory.

A week after rolling Brothers for 78, Centrals dismantled the South East Redbacks for 63 to win by 152 runs in their latest Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association match.

Redbacks only lasted 22 overs chasing Centrals’ 9/215 at Mark Marsh Oval.

Centrals skipper Matt Guest was delighted with the back-to-back victories, after the team reassessed its approach following an earlier loss to Laidley in the IWMCA first division competition.

“We’ve had a big chat within the side and we need to know where our goals are,’’ the first-year skipper said.

“We’ve sorted our differences out and we try to attack teams with a positive mindset.

“It’s paid off.’’

Guest was encouraged seeing his players working hard in recent weeks following the team discussion.

“We’ve set our minds to we’ve got to work hard for every wicket and work hard for every run,’’ Guest said.

“The boys are pretty pleased with the results in the last two Saturdays and the tie (in the Harding Madsen Shield semi-final) against Laidley.

“There was some pretty good cricket played.’’

The spinning all-rounder finished the job against the Redbacks, snaring 3/16 off six overs after opening bowlers Geoff Klease (3/24 off nine) and Rhys O’Sullivan (2/6 off five) set the tempo.

O’Sullivan took his 200th first grade wicket on Saturday.

Mick Abbott (1/16) was the fourth bowler Centrals called on.

“Geoff led the attack well and got the Redbacks opening batters in a bad mind really from ball one,’’ Guest said.

Centrals batsman Lachlan Vellacott smashes a six on his way to topscoring with 83 in Saturday’s IWMCA first division cricket match against South East Redbacks at Mark Marsh Oval. Picture: Rob Williams

Lachlan Vellacott also completed a first over run-out to have the Redbacks struggling.

Vellacott earlier top scored with 83 batting at number four, setting the foundation for Centrals’ competitive 50 over target.

“It was a tough time for the first probably 20 overs,’’ Guest said.

“The Redbacks actually bowled really well. They dropped a few catches and Lachy just made the most of it really and capitalised towards the end of the overs.

“He batted really well. He’s looking better every game.’’

The Redbacks bowlers made a promising start before Centrals got on top. Picture: Rob Williams.

Guest said 215 was a par score on the Mark Marsh surface.

“Just because the pitch wasn’t a normal Limestone pitch. It had a bit of grass on top and the Redbacks bowlers were moving the ball.’’

Guest said Centrals could focus on the two-day competition after next weekend’s bye, preparing for the start of their T20 campaign on December 14.

Guest is also captaining the Ipswich Webb Shield team, which has its second game against Warehouse on Sunday, following a first round victory.

In the other first division IWMCA match on Saturday, Northsiders successfully chased a competitive Brothers total of 7/248 at Walker Oval.

Northsiders’ captain Troy Cooper led the way with 102 not out off 138 deliveries.

His team finished at 3/249 with 27 balls to spare.

Dom Salton (2/41) and Kev Cumming (2/40) were the Tigers’ leading wicket-takers.

Brothers’ top scorer was opener Sameera Sadamal with 78 off 100 balls.