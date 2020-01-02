Teal or no teal: Heat's uniforms under fire

STANDOUT: The Brisbane Heat’s Zahir Khan was among the side’s best in the loss to Perth Scorchers.

STANDOUT: The Brisbane Heat’s Zahir Khan was among the side’s best in the loss to Perth Scorchers.

AHEAD of the inaugural Big Bash season a desire to deliver a fresh and exciting product which appealed to children prompted powerbrokers to dress players in a range of eye-catching colourful uniforms.

Deployed in combination with other initiatives, including dancers, music, zing bails and flashing lights the tactic appears to have worked with unprecedented numbers of young faces flocking to witness the spectacle.

There is no doubt the helter-skelter format has breathed life into the game and changed the face of summer indefinitely.

It can also be argued that one of the competition's great successes has been building franchises possessing both identities and tribal followings.

This is certainly true for the River City outfit, which boasted an average crowd of 32,890 in BBL 07 in 2017/18 despite struggling to seventh.

Heat merchandise too seems popular with fans keen to support their team.

No shortage of teal can be seen in Gabba stands during matches and nine years since inception the colour has become synonymous with the club.

The Heat are easily recognisable, unless they are playing the Adelaide Strikers in light blue when the sides are almost indistinguishable.

The marketing strategy has clearly been an overwhelming success, however, I have always questioned why Brisbane chose teal when a ready-made maroon brand existed.

Maroon is unmistakably Queensland in the same way black is to New Zealand.

Can you picture a Kiwi national squad taking to the pitch in magenta?

At least the Brisbane Roar's orange kit could be considered symbolic of the Sunshine State.

What is teal even meant to represent?

At the time Queensland Cricket Chairman Jim Holding said it was important the Brisbane T20 team be different and occupy its own space within a competitive south-east Queensland sporting market.

He said it was felt the colour was bold, daring and young - consistent with the Heat and well-suited to the modern tropical city.

Really? It looks more like Sydney Harbour to me.

In 2002 an almost sacrilegious Brisbane Broncos experiment with a powder blue teal jersey was met with disdain.

For good reason it never resurfaced.

Other Australians immediately associate maroon with Queensland but they cannot understand the pride and passion with which it fills those who pull on the colour.

While it has been made famous by the Origin immortals who embody the values on which Queenslanders pride themselves, state sides competing in many other sports also wear maroon.

Inspired by the grit, never say die spirit and unrelenting attitude of their rugby league heroes, Queenslanders who pull on maroon cannot help but lift to new heights and deliver superhuman efforts.

As the Heat limp through another misfiring season relying on the power of injury-affected skipper Chris Lynn or some international import, it is those qualities they require if they are to impact BBL09.

Perhaps a change to maroon could embolden this group of cricketers offering respite to frustrated supporters who have not savoured victory since BBL02.