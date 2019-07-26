Teaching kids footy lessons

WHEN Ipswich school teaching Jet Shar Walden met the Diggers Under-11 Development squad recently his message was simple.

"I remember what it was like,'' he said. "You see the boys in the other Diggers team and you think 'ooh I wish I was in that team' but it doesn't matter where you are when you're a kid.

"As long as you listen to your coaches and do the right thing, you'll get there.”

As a youngster, the brilliant outside back toured Maitland.

He has fond memories of fierce exchanges traded with the New South Welshman.

Now, he sees parallels between the rugby league path he has tread and the one those aspiring juniors dare to dream of walking down.

"You see yourself in the kids and they want to work their way up to the bigger stages,” he said.

Preparing for Saturday night's Intrust Super Cup match against Norths, Walden said it was important for outstanding junior players to identify that opportunities existed and were accessible to them.

Walden is a teacher aide at Riverview State School where he assists in class and also acts as an Indigenous mentor. He is surrounded by kids at home and at work.

The Ipswich Jet finds guiding youth enjoyable and rewarding and has no shortage of local success stories to share with his spritely proteges.

Several players from his talent-rich Goodna under-16s and 17s outfits have progressed to the Intrust Super Cup or NRL.

The captain of that Eagles outfit, Thomas Mikaele, now adds impact off the bench for the Wests Tigers.

Walden's high school, St Peter Claver College, has also had several players make first grade, head-lined by Brisbane Bronco Anthony Milford.

Born in Townsville, he also has his own experiences to draw on.

His family, who hail from Cherbourg, relocated to Murgon in the South Burnett region where he played for the Mustangs.

Moving to Ipswich prior to high school, he linked with Norths Tigers for two seasons, and attended Ipswich High and Bundamba High before finding a home at St Peter Claver.

At Peter Claver, he linked with former Jet Todd Riggs, whom he credits with taking his game to the next level.

"I can't thank Todd enough,” he said. "He was a huge influence on my football career. He helped me a lot.”

As a 16-year-old he sat at Jets' home games watching his friends run around and yearning for his break. It came.

The following year he earned a call-up to Jets Colts and he has not looked back.

Having progressed through the system, he has been a key member of the Intrust Super Cup squad this year filling the vital utility role.

When not appearing for the Jets, he has been ported to West End, playing one game for the Bulldogs this year.

Walden debuted in the televised 31-14 round six loss to this week's opponent, Norths Devils. Playing on TV against NRL calibre athletes, he could not believe his luck.

"I didn't expect it,” he said.

"Coach said 'you're in' and I was shocked. I came off the bench but it was an awesome experience.

"You see they players you're versing on the TV the week before playing for the Broncos and you think 'I'm marking up against this guy and he plays for the Broncos,' and you feel a bit starstruck.”