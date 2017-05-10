Teachers, students offer inside look into NAPLAN

TESTING: Henric Stoessel, Levi Parker and Rhys Jensen (front) with William Pamenter and Mason Gilchrist (back) and Mr Mark Douglas.

NAPLAN should cause stress for Ipswich students according to Mark Douglas.

The Ipswich Grammar Head of Junior School said his school made sure the Year 3, 5, 7 and 9 students weren't put under too much pressure, and more school should do the same.

"If you were on the playground this morning our boys were laughing and playing around as normal,” he said.

"We work hard to make sure there's not too much pressure placed on them.

"It's just a regular day.

"For us the best preparation is quality teaching and learning. That's our primary focus, not the actual test.”

Thousands of Ipswich students in Years 3, 5, 7 and 9 are preparing for the reading section of NAPLAN testing today after completing the language conventions and writing yesterday, it's important for parents and teachers to offer their support.

The three-day test will end on Thursday with the numeracy section.

Year 5 student Henric Stoessel said he was a little bit nervous before the test, but in the end he actually enjoyed it.

"NAPLAN was fun. I was nervous at the start but after a few pages it was good,” he said.

"It's just another day (for us). No dramas.”

Mr Douglas said they encouraged students to get a good night's sleep and eat a nutritious breakfast every day, including during the week of NAPLAN testing.

"We're very proud of our boys and it must be noted that raw scores on a test like this don't show the school culture and regardless of any testing our students are good representatives of the school,” he said.

"It's not a high stakes day for students, it doesn't affect report cards and doesn't really show all that you're capable of.

"NAPLAN tries to gauge how students are on literacy and numeracy and track that over time and the data we get from that is useful to inform our teaching programs.”

The teacher offered his advice to all students and parents in Ipswich.

"My advice to parents is to ensure their child is at a school with a positive culture where days like this are ones where they don't put any extra pressure on the kids,” he said.

"It's just a snapshot in time of literally and numeracy.”

Schools will receive NAPLAN reports for their students from mid-August to mid-September.