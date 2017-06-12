How this local teen is honouring her late mother

TEACHING is in Amelia Beck's blood.

The Toogoolawah teen is following the legacy of her late mother while upholding her indigenous culture as she prepares herself for a long and rewarding career in primary school teaching.

She's only a few months out of high school at St Mary's College but she already knows what her future holds thanks to a Brisbane Catholic Education scholarship and strong support from her family and mentor.

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander mentoring program supports her to work while studying at university as well as guaranteeing her first job in the industry when she finished her degree.

"Mum was a teacher aid at a primary school in the NT and she loved it. I've got aunties who are teachers, everyone in our family loves kids," she said.

"I really loved when I was at primary school and when something works you just want to go back to it, that's why I want to be a teacher. I loved primary school, and because I enjoyed it so much I just hope that other kids do."

Amelia, who is studying a Bachelor of Education at USQ, is among a handful of specially selected students in the program designed.

Her mentor and St Mary's College teacher Donna Sugars said it was a unique program that had benefits for trainee teachers and their future pupils.

"The idea is to get more qualified indigenous teachers in front of kids, to ensure that indigenous kids have got indigenous teachers, or to make sure they have indigenous faces in the school," Ms Sugars said.

"It's important so the kids have role models who have connection to culture like them, and can bring that indigenous side to education which is in the curriculum but it's not there a lot.

"A program like this is unique because it provides kids with the opportunity to stay in study. Historically it has been more difficult for indigenous kids to stay at uni so this gives them the opportunity to be mentored."