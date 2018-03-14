Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GRUELLING CHALLENGE: St Mary's staff try out the Bike n' Blend machines to raise money for Caritas.
GRUELLING CHALLENGE: St Mary's staff try out the Bike n' Blend machines to raise money for Caritas. Rob Williams
Community

Teachers crush charity challenge

by Ashleigh Howarth
14th Mar 2018 4:00 PM

THIRSTY students from St Mary's College put their teachers through a gruelling training session so they could sip on ice cold smoothies and raise money for charity.

The teachers were put through their paces as they had to blend up the frozen fruit by power they generated by pedalling on a special pushbike.

It took each teacher roughly one minute of pedalling like crazy to mix one full blender of fruit.

As they made roughly 150 cups, their legs turned to jelly when they hopped off the bikes.

St Mary's curriculum leader of health and physical education, Louise McCarthy, said this was a way to show their support for the girls and a worthwhile cause.

"This is our way of giving back to the girls who do so much for us,” she said.

"It's a fun challenge which not only shows them that physical fitness is important for adults, but also raises money for a good cause.

"They like to see us suffer.”

The proceeds from every smoothie cup sold will be donated to Caritas, a Catholic aid organisation which helps people in indigenous communities and developing countries across the world.

The school estimates they will fundraise more than $1000 from the smoothies, a justice walk they held with St Mary's Primary School and St Edmund's, as well as their annual fish and chips Friday as part of Lent.

Head of HPE at St Marys College Louise McCarthy makes a smoothie with a bicycle as part of a school fundraiser on Tuesday.
Head of HPE at St Marys College Louise McCarthy makes a smoothie with a bicycle as part of a school fundraiser on Tuesday. Rob Williams
Ipswich Advertiser
Putting the "soul" back into fitness

Putting the "soul" back into fitness

News New fitness studio offering one of a kind training in Springfield

REVEALED: Old Redbank army base chosen for vehicle centre

REVEALED: Old Redbank army base chosen for vehicle centre

Environment Here's the site Rheinmetall hopes to build its combat vehicles

Rising Ipswich star's debut at historic theatre

Rising Ipswich star's debut at historic theatre

News Ipswich singer performs along international star

Substation 66 provides new skills for special needs children

Substation 66 provides new skills for special needs children

Community Substation 66 meets three of the four criteria under the NDIS.

Local Partners