Teachers crush charity challenge

GRUELLING CHALLENGE: St Mary's staff try out the Bike n' Blend machines to raise money for Caritas.

GRUELLING CHALLENGE: St Mary's staff try out the Bike n' Blend machines to raise money for Caritas. Rob Williams

THIRSTY students from St Mary's College put their teachers through a gruelling training session so they could sip on ice cold smoothies and raise money for charity.

The teachers were put through their paces as they had to blend up the frozen fruit by power they generated by pedalling on a special pushbike.

It took each teacher roughly one minute of pedalling like crazy to mix one full blender of fruit.

As they made roughly 150 cups, their legs turned to jelly when they hopped off the bikes.

St Mary's curriculum leader of health and physical education, Louise McCarthy, said this was a way to show their support for the girls and a worthwhile cause.

"This is our way of giving back to the girls who do so much for us,” she said.

"It's a fun challenge which not only shows them that physical fitness is important for adults, but also raises money for a good cause.

"They like to see us suffer.”

The proceeds from every smoothie cup sold will be donated to Caritas, a Catholic aid organisation which helps people in indigenous communities and developing countries across the world.

The school estimates they will fundraise more than $1000 from the smoothies, a justice walk they held with St Mary's Primary School and St Edmund's, as well as their annual fish and chips Friday as part of Lent.