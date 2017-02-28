Teacher's campaign aims to send students on adventure

ADVENTURE FUNDRAISER: Teacher Carol Bracken and students Jah-Raye, Richard, Kiearna and Vanessa check out the Cent Auction prizes for their upcoming fundraiser.

A TEACHER at Ipswich Special School is on her latest quest to send students and staff on an aeroplane, snow and mini cruise adventure to Tasmania.

Deanne Smith created the Ipswich Special Kids gofundme account on February 4 with the goal of raising $10,000.

More than 150 people have already donated to the cause with $5100 in the bank.

Staff decided on the trip to Tasmania as the students had a lot of question about the "little island at the bottom of Australia" and it was a chance for them to experience snow and air travel.

As part of their preparations they will spend a day at Brisbane Airport to help them to acclimatise to the flight.

It will be the schools third expedition of late after a beach trip to Bribie Island in 2014 and a visit to Canberra in 2015.

"When I first started organising this trip, each student needed to pay $1800, however our committed camp committee and our dedicated P&C, through fundraising events, have lowered the price per student to $1200," Deanne wrote on the account.

"We have a cent auction on March 17 and bare foot lawn bowls on May 20 with a couple of sausage sizzles in between, in the hope to get the cost down to $800 per student.

"We would love to be able to purchase some weather proof, warm jackets for everyone attending the trip. If anyone wishes to sponsor us we would definitely put the name of your business on our jackets and put a photo of the kids in the jackets in the newspaper and on our Facebook page, to help advertise your business.

"If you could donate or sponsor 16 special needs students aged between 15 and 18-years old to experience an aeroplane ride, snow, a mini cruise all rolled into one trip between July 30 and August 5, please do not hesitate to contact Ipswich Special School on 3813 5777.

To donate, go to gofundme.com