Teacher accused of sexually touching 11-year-old girl in Sydney’s southwest
Crime

Teacher sexually touched girl, 11: cops

by Erin Lyons
20th May 2021 6:20 AM | Updated: 7:34 AM

A casual schoolteacher has been charged after allegedly sexually touching a student in Sydney's southwest last year.

Child abuse detectives launched an investigation in September after receiving reports an 11-year-old female student had been allegedly sexually touched by a male teacher while on school grounds.

A 57-year-old man was arrested at a home in Sydney's inner-west on April 30 before he was taken to Newtown Police Station and charged with sexually touching a child aged between 10 and 16, and common assault.

Police will allege in court that the girl was sexually touched by a casual teacher in September.

The man appeared in court on the same day as his arrest where he was formally refused bail.

He will reappear at Bankstown Local Court on Thursday.

crime girl police sexual assault teacher

