Teacher sent nude pics, had sex with vulnerable student

A HIGH school teacher who had a sexual relationship with a vulnerable student and sent her nude videos and photos of his penis, has been barred from teaching for four years.

The teacher, then 38, who had taught at the 18-year-old's school and had been her sister's science teacher, sent her highly sexual and graphic messages, including masturbation videos.

Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal found the teacher's conduct was "exploitative''. Not only was the student emotionally and financially vulnerable at the time, but there was a significant age, life experience and maturity difference between them, the tribunal said.

The teacher's text messages, asking about the student's experience with anal sex and sex toys, were "predatory, overbearing and inappropriate'', the tribunal found.

Although the teacher was never the girl's direct teacher, he had supervised her Year 12 maths exam, before he moved to another school.

The teacher and student first met on social dating site Tinder in 2016 and became Facebook friends and exchanged phone numbers, while the student was still at school.

In one text exchange the teacher called the student "a good girl'' when she told him she would come over "to have her brains f...ed out'', although she was sick.

He said if she was really good and did everything he told her to do he would take her to lingerie store Honey Birdette and she could buy a Christmas present from him.

Before the first time they had sex at the teacher's house, the teacher sent the girl a video of himself masturbating in the shower and asked her for photos of her breasts, the tribunal heard.

The student, who called him "daddy'', said she also had sex with the teacher on the night of her last day at school, two or three weeks after her last exam and early in the following year, after she had left school.

In one text the teacher suggested she bring her school uniform and said: "I would have bent you over that desk after the exam''.

The teacher knew the girl was emotionally and financially vulnerable because she called him after she had been assaulted by her then boyfriend and had nowhere to go.

The teacher joked about having let the girl help him mark his year 10 science papers, saying he had done some pretty hilarious and naughty things before, but it was "right up there''.

The student replied: "Hahahaha well you've already f...ed me, and well I might add, which I think is a little worse than me marking papers''.

The teacher argued that there was no power imbalance because the student was an adult who had left home earlier in the year to live with her boyfriend, she had a car and was on Tinder.

The tribunal did not accept that and found that the teacher wanted to conceal the relationship because he knew his conduct was professionally improper.

On September 3, the tribunal prohibited the teacher from registering or applying to teach for four years and said he must first provide a psychologist's or psychiatrist's report.