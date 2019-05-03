Menu
Shocking video of another schoolyard fight
WATCH: Teacher hit, student unconscious in school attack

Philippe Coquerand
by
3rd May 2019 7:34 AM | Updated: 7:58 AM
SHOCKING video capturing another school yard fight in Gympie emerged on social media yesterday.

The fight left one student unconscious and a teacher injured.

Police and Ambulance were called to James Nash State High School after lunch yesterday following the incident.

The video which lasts for 14 seconds show a group of students going at eachother and a much larger group standing around watching as the fight took place.

SCHOOLYARD FIGHT: A student and teacher were injured as a fight broke out at James Nash State High School on Thursday afternoon.
SCHOOLYARD FIGHT: A student and teacher were injured as a fight broke out at James Nash State High School on Thursday afternoon. Contributed

A parent said the fight began when a year 10 student had an issue with a group of children who were playing football when the ball hit his girlfriend's bag.

"The year 10 student organised for students (from another school) to come on the school grounds at lunchtime for a fight," the parent said.

It is believed that one of the students was knocked out and was taken to hospital.

It is also believed that the students involved in the fight have either been expelled or suspended.

The school principal has been contacted for comment.

