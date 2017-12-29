Teacher faces child sex charge

Charged with online solicitation and having an improper relationship with a 13-year-old boy, Rachel Gonzalez, 44, was taken to the Matagorda County Jail.

A FATHER in the US reported a teacher from his son's school to police after he said he found the woman, aged 44, having sex in the back of a car with his 13-year-old.

Police in Bay City, Texas about 130km south-west of Houston charged Rachel Gonzalez with online solicitation of a minor and having an improper relationship between an educator and student.

Police inspected the boy's phone and allege they found texts from Ms Gonzalez indicating she and the child had an inappropriate relationship before the alleged incident on December 14.

She was taken to jail on Friday then granted bail.

The school district said Ms Gonzalez quit her job as a Year 4 teacher at Cherry Elementary School on December 15.

It is not clear whether she has entered a plea.

A local newspaper, the Bay City Tribune, said a September report from the Texas Education Agency found the number of cases against educators accused of inappropriate relationships with minor students increased 36 per cent this year.