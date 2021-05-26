A teacher has been filmed erupting into an expletive-laden outburst at a female pupil in a Catholic school classroom - but some students have rushed to his defence.

The shocking incident took place at the Emmanuel College in Point Cook, southwest Melbourne.

The footage has gone viral on TikTok this week, but it was actually filmed three years ago. It showed the teacher unleash an expletive-laden rant in the packed classroom.

"What do you mean why?" he is heard shouting at the schoolgirl.

"Why even ask that in the first place?"

The teacher became increasingly angry and was heard repeatedly swearing.

After the clip was widely shared on TikTok this week, many students and former students who know the teacher have defended him - saying he was facing extreme provocation and stress at the time of the incident.

One man who claimed to be a former student at the school said the teacher involved was a "lovely, fun" man and that the outburst happened on the anniversary of his father's death.

Another former student said he was the "chillest'" teacher and those in the class had been purposely disobeying him to push him over the edge, with one even "faking a seizure".

"He's obviously been pushed over the edge and snapped; I feel sorry for him," another wrote.

Others argued it was never appropriate for a teacher to act in that way.

The school says the matter was dealt with through the appropriate processes.

"As a teacher myself, this is insane. He should have handled it a lot better," one person said.

"This is unacceptable behaviour from any teacher regardless of what has just happened prior," another commented.

A spokesperson for the college said the incident happened three years ago.

"The College is aware that it has recently resurfaced. This matter was dealt with at the time through the appropriate processes," they said.

Originally published as Teacher explodes in shocking outburst