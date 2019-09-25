Menu
Crime

Teacher caught naked in bed with student

by Aletha Adu
25th Sep 2019 10:45 AM

 

A female dance teacher has been jailed for 26 years after she was caught naked in bed with a female student.

Lauren Debenedetta, 41, of the US, was found guilty on four counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a minor - her 15-year-old student, The Sun reported.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox 4 News, Debenedetta engaged in an inappropriate relationship with the student that lasted several weeks in Charlotte County and Sarasota in 2016.

Lauren Debenedetta has been jailed for 26 years.
The girl's stepdad caught them in her bedroom as he was checking up on his daughter, who had stayed home for a sick day.

Court documents showed Debenedetta called the student after learning she was staying home for the day, asking if she could come over.

The victim told police the relationship started as soon as the girl started classes at Debenedetta's dance studio, Haven Dance.

 

Debenedetta founded Haven Dance in 2013, but it was shut down after her arrest.
Charlotte County Court heard Debenedetta would call the teen into her office during class and would "kiss her on her mouth" and "touch her private parts".

It was then revealed Debenedetta gave the student a phone so they could privately exchange messages.

The girl told officers they performed sex acts at her house, Debenedetta's house and the dance studio.

 

Debenedetta bought the student a phone so they could exchange private messages.
Debenedetta has been found guilty of four counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, one count of lewd lascivious conduct and another count of lewd or lascivious battery.

After serving her time, Debenedetta will be on sex offender probation for five years.

Debenedetta founded the studio back in 2013. It was shut down shortly after her arrest.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

 

The 41-year-old was found guilty of four counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a minor.
