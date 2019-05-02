Billboard Music Awards: All the highlights
Taylor Swift opened the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas with a hyper-colourful performance of her divisive new single ME! The pop superstar was joined on stage by duet partner Brendon Urie for a high-energy performance of the hit:
But the star was almost overshadowed immediately after the performance by host Kelly Clarkson, who kicked things off with a rapid-fire, note-perfect medley of hits by some of the night's performers.
The eternally underrated Ciara channelled peak-era Janet with an elastic performance of new single Thinkin' Bout You - Taylor Swift in particular seemed to be enjoying it, dancing through the whole song from her spot in the audience.
The newly-reunited Jonas Brothers gave fans a taste of solo hits Jealous and Cake By The Ocean before performing their number one comeback smash Sucker:
Earlier, rapper Cardi B proved the biggest red carpet showstopper with a plunging gown showing off her rock hard six pack.
WINNERS' LIST
TOP R&B ARTIST
H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai - winner
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
TOP ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons - winner
lovelytheband
Panic! at the Disco
Queen
twenty one pilots
TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Drake, Scorpion - winner
Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys
Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD
XXXTentacion, ?
TOP NEW ARTIST
Bazzi
Juice WRLD - winner
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
TOP DUO/GROUP
BTS - winner
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
TOP MALE ARTIST
Drake - winner
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Ed Sheeran
XXXTentacion
More to come …