Tayla Harris was too strong for Janay Harding.
Boxing

Tayla Harris obliterates boxing rival

23rd Nov 2019 11:41 AM

TAYLA Harris has continued her winning her ways in the boxing ring, defeating Janay Harding to claim the vacant Australian super welterweight title.

The AFLW star, who became a household name when an incredible photo of her nailing a drop punt for Carlton was targeted by online trolls earlier this year, had far too much firepower for her rival on Friday night.

The 22-year-old stormed to victory via TKO in the fourth round after dishing out such heavy punishment the referee had no choice but to step in and stop the fight.

The first three rounds were relatively evenly matched but when Harris started swinging in the fourth there was nothing Harding could do. Two right hooks sent Harding crashing to the canvas, but she was allowed to continue after a standing eight count.

Harris then landed nearly a dozen unanswered punches as she unleashed a flurry of left-right combinations while Harding tried but failed to keep her hands up to defend herself. It resulted in a second knockdown that showed the end was near.

Just 10 seconds later the fight was over. Harris landed a powerful overhand right as she pushed Harding to the ropes before the official said enough was enough.

Harris rose her fist in triumph as she celebrated her seventh win in eight professional fights.

There was plenty of support for Harris in Melbourne and her mum kissed her on the cheek as she soaked in the applause in the centre of the ring.

Tayla Harris is a dual-code star.
The win was Harris's second over Harding after earlier overcoming her via a unanimous points decision in September last year.

It also makes it three victories on the trot for Harris since a draw against Sarah Dwyer last November.

The result comes after the footy player secured a TKO win over Margarite Butcher last month to claim the Australian middleweight title.

Renee Gartner, who Harris beat in August, was proud of her stablemate Harding and praised the "epic" fight fans were treated to in the Victorian capital.

