Tayla Harris’ new home after $150k saga

Tayla Harris has reportedly found a new home in the AFLW.

Last month, it was reported Harris - who became the leading figure in women's footy for taking a stance against online trolls who targeted a photo of her in full flight - was seeking $150,000 a season from Carlton.

Harris' base salary would account for approximately $28,000, with the rest to be made up of income from marketing and promotional work.

However, talks with the Blues broke down, meaning the 24-year-old would not done the navy guernsey next season.

Harris' manager suggested the AFLW star may take some time away from footy after the headline-making split from the Blues.

But as revealed by Fox Sports reporter Tom Morris, the Melbourne Demons and Carlton came to a trade agreement on Monday, with the deal expected to be made formal on Tuesday.

According to The Herald Sun, it is believed to be a complicated trade that involves four clubs and five players, in which Carlton will be handed a first-round draft pick.

Tayla Harris is set to become a Demon.

Melbourne captain Daisy Pearce played with the three-time All-Australian during exhibition games before the AFLW's launch and said she would be a "huge" addition to any club.

"I think her football value's huge," Pearce told SEN last week.

"She didn't have her best season (in 2021) and Tayla would probably be the first to admit it, but I think there would be lots of people in footy and life who didn't have their best year last year.

"I'd be pretty excited at the thought of playing alongside her because of the player she is but also because of the phase of her life she's coming into."

Pearce explained she is in regular contact with Harris and that they have caught up to discuss the media fallout from her $150,000 pay demand.

"I catch up with Tayla every now and then and jump on the phone as we have in the last couple of weeks as she's gone through this, and then again when Melbourne got mentioned (as a potential destination).

"Everything that I've had to do with Tayla and the conversations that I've had, I've seen no indication that money is her biggest driving factor, she wants to get her footy back to where it was and where it can be."

Meanwhile, Richmond's Sabrina Frederick has joined Collingwood following a two-year stint with the Tigers.

Sabrina Frederick has joined Collingwood.

The two-time All-Australian said on Monday: "I am looking forward to this next chapter in my life and being a part of something very special at Collingwood.

"I'm excited to grow and challenge myself professionally. I can't wait to get started in the black and white."

Collingwood's General Manager of Women's Sport Jane Woodlands-Thompson said: "As a foundation AFLW player, Frederick's maturity and natural leadership will be well received amongst the group.

"There's a lot to be said of a player who has not missed an AFLW match since the league's very first round."

- with NCA NewsWire

