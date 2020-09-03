Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Taxpayer cost of AFL grand final remains hidden

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
3rd Sep 2020 12:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Taxpayers are being kept in the dark about how much they've shelled out to help secure the AFL grand final.

The State Government again refused to reveal how much Queensland paid, with Deputy Premier Steven Miles hiding behind commercial in confidence today.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been tight-lipped when asked to reveal the cost to taxpayers for hosting the AFL grand final. Picture: Dan Peled
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been tight-lipped when asked to reveal the cost to taxpayers for hosting the AFL grand final. Picture: Dan Peled

 

letterspromo

 

"I understand those negotiations are commercial in confidence but what I understand is also that the modelled economic contribution is much greater than the contribution that we've made to the cost of putting the final on," he said when asked whether the costings would be released before the Government goes into caretaker mode.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles also refused to answer questions on the cost of hosting the AFL grand final. Picture: Peter Wallis
Deputy Premier Steven Miles also refused to answer questions on the cost of hosting the AFL grand final. Picture: Peter Wallis

"I think all Queenslanders want to make sure that we do a really good job of this.

"We're custodians of a very, very special day for Victorians and we want to make sure that we do a really good job, that we take care of it for them."

The Courier-Mail today revealed Queensland's bid came in millions cheaper than other states.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also refused to reveal the costings yesterday, hiding behind commercial in confidence.

"This happens for a whole range of events," she said.

Originally published as Taxpayer cost of hosting AFL grand final remains a secret

More Stories

Show More
afl editors picks grand final politics sports tax payers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teens stabbed, shot fired in drug deal gone wrong

        Premium Content Teens stabbed, shot fired in drug deal gone wrong

        News A Children’s Court Judge has expressed shock at the level of violence displayed by a teenage offender

        • 3rd Sep 2020 1:00 PM
        Drunk driver smashes fence, falls asleep at toilet bowl

        Premium Content Drunk driver smashes fence, falls asleep at toilet bowl

        Crime A Gatton holiday-maker has crashed into his neighbours fence before taking off his...

        • 3rd Sep 2020 1:00 PM
        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Mums band together to create new baby wear

        Premium Content Mums band together to create new baby wear

        News Ipswich entrepreneurs find a hole in the market for luxury baby wear