BAD BREAK: Jesse Holm put his fist through the glass window of an Ipswich taxi on a night out.
Drunk's outburst left fist-sized hole in taxi window

Ross Irby
22nd Sep 2018 12:03 AM
A FIST-sized hole was left in the window of an Ipswich taxi after a passenger lost his temper on a night out.

The taxi had been called to take Jesse Holm safely home after he was evicted from Brothers Ipswich Leagues club.

Holm this week assured Ipswich Magistrates Court he would pay the damage bill, but his outburst still cost him a $1500 fine on top.

Jesse Thomas Holm, 27, from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to causing public nuisance in the vicinity of licensed premises at Wildey St, Raceview on August 24; fail to leave licensed premises; and wilful damage.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said Holm worked in the demolition of asbestos products, and instructed that he knew the driver of the Yellow Cab he damaged.

"And he will pay," Ms Oxley said.

"He was intoxicated and knows he shouldn't have behaved in the manner that he did.

"He spent a few hours in the police watch-house afterwards."

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Holm had three previous wilful damage offences, assault/obstruct a police officer charge, and a dangerous operation of a motor vehicle conviction on his record.

"Clearly you have a problem controlling your behaviour when extremely intoxicated as you were in this situation," Ms Sturgess said.

"It is not an excuse to say you had been drinking when behaving badly. So don't drink so much.

"Today is your fourth wilful damage offence."

Ms Sturgess said Holm refused to leave Brothers Leagues Club when extremely intoxicated.

He was verbally abusive and had resisted eviction by security staff.

Ms Sturgess said Holm then punched the taxi and caused "a fist-sized hole".

"Poor old taxi driver. He had to bear the brunt of this behaviour," she said.

"Taxi drivers have to put up with a lot of bad behaviour by drunks."

Ms Sturgess convicted and fined Holm $1500.

